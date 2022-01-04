Veteran actor Prem Chopra admitted to hospital in Mumbai

Web Desk BOL News

04th Jan, 2022. 01:03 pm
Prem Chopra admitted to hospital

Bollywood’s senior actor Prem Chopra and his wife are admitted to a Mumbai hospital after testing positive for the novel Coronavirus.

According to media reports, the 86-year-old actor is likely to be discharged in “a day or two”.

“Prem Chopra and his wife tested positive for covid-19 and were admitted under Dr Jalil Parkar in Lilavati hospital for treatment. They both have received the monoclonal antibody cocktail and are recuperating well. Hopefully (he) will be discharged in a day or two. At the age of 86 years (he) is responding quite well,” Jalil Parkar said in a statement,” a source told.

The veteran actor is best known for his roles in films like Bobby, Do Raaste, Upkaar, Purab Aur Pashchim, Kati Patang and Phool Bane Angaarey to name a few.

He began his career in the early 1960s and also acted with the late legendary actor Rajesh Khanna in more than 19 films. He was last seen in Varun V. Sharma’s Bunty Aur Babli 2, which was released on November 19, 2021.

