Web Desk BOL News

16th Jan, 2022. 06:49 pm

Vidya Balan to play Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2? Director revealed

Vidya Balan

Director had revealed Vidya Balan’s appearance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Anees Bazmee, the director of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, had revealed whether or not Vidya Balan would appear in his film. Vidya played the female character in the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and her alter-ego was named Manjulika.

Anees, who is directing the Kartik Aaryan-starrer, hinted that Vidya may appear in the film in a recent interview, but declined to reveal any further details. Tabu and Kiara Advani also star in the flick.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Anees said, “If the film is Bhool Bhulaiyaa, she has to be there in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.” The report also stated Manjulika as the director’s ‘favorite character’. About more details of Vidya’s role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the director said, “Let the rest be a surprise!”

Last year, Vidya Balan had denied that she was not part of the film. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, when the actor was asked if she was offered Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, she said, “Let’s just say I am not in the film. So, I am not going to say anything more.”

 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

