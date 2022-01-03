VIRAL: Disha Patani’s sea nymph look turns up the heat
Actress Disha Patani, who was reportedly on vacation to the Maldives with rumoured beau Tiger Shroff, has turned up the heat many times with her stunning beachside clicks.
This time, she slipped into a pink bikini and enjoyed a relaxing sunny day, submerging in the sparkling blue water. Within an hour, Disha Patani’s photos went crazy viral on social media.
She was seen sporting a pink bikini set and flaunted her svelte figure.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Disha Patani’s upcoming release is Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2. The cast also includes Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham in lead roles. The actress also has EktaKapoor’s KTina in the pipeline.
