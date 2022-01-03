VIRAL: Disha Patani’s sea nymph look turns up the heat

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Jan, 2022. 03:07 pm
Disha Patani

Actress Disha Patani, who was reportedly on vacation to the Maldives with rumoured beau Tiger Shroff, has turned up the heat many times with her stunning beachside clicks.

This time, she slipped into a pink bikini and enjoyed a relaxing sunny day, submerging in the sparkling blue water. Within an hour, Disha Patani’s photos went crazy viral on social media.

She was seen sporting a pink bikini set and flaunted her svelte figure.

Take a look:

Also Read: Disha Patani looks super-hot in her latest photo-shoot

On the work front, Disha Patani’s upcoming release is Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2. The cast also includes Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham in lead roles. The actress also has EktaKapoor’s KTina in the pipeline.

Before leaving for her New Year vacay trip, Disha wrapped up the shooting of Yodha, in which she is paired opposite Sidharth Malhotra.
The film will hit the theatres on November 11, 2022.

Read More

4 mins ago
First week of 2022 becomes of high importance for Prince Andrew

This week seems to be of high importance for the British Prince...
23 mins ago
Emma Watson reminisces the iconic Harry Potter days on its 20th anniversary

English actress Emma Watson is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter...
23 mins ago
In Pictures: Frieha Altaf's New Year party

As the New Year begins, so the parties around the world and...
24 mins ago
Moammar Rana's daughter Rea gets engaged

Actor Moammar Rana’s daughter Rea Rana got engaged last night with many...
30 mins ago
AR Rahman's daughter Khadija got engaged with Riyasdeen Shaik

The legendry musician AR Rahman’s eldest daughter Khadija got engaged with the...
1 hour ago
Drama Review: Hum Kahan ke Sachy thy

The Plot This drama talks about the toxicity one's own family can...