08th Jan, 2022. 03:22 pm

Watch: Actress Katrina Kaif gets papped at airport

Katrina spotted slaying winter fashion. Image: Instagram

Ever since her lavish wedding with longtime boyfriend Vicky Kaushal last month, actress Katrina Kaif, has been continuously making headlines.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Be it her Sindur and Mangalsutra pictures or her recent video at the airport, the fans have been noticing the glow in her personality.

Read more: Tiger 3: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer delayed because of COVID-19

Kaif has been sharing glimpses of her personal and professional life as a treat for her fans.

The actress was recently papped at the Mumbai airport, flaunting her look in black winter attire.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BollywoodNow (@bollywoodnow)

The Ek Tha Tiger star looked stunning in a black hoodie with faux-leather pants at the airport.

Katrina could be seen wearing a matching mask and protective gear too as the Covid-19 cases are ragging in India.

With hair tied high in a ponytail, the actress didn’t seem bothered by the presence of the paps and waved them back with a bright shining smile.

Read more: Vicky Kaushal flaunts his tricep, Katrina Kaif says, ‘this makes my heart smile’

Katrina is one of the most desired actresses of B-town who recently exchanged wedding vows with actor Vicky Kaushal in a destination wedding.

