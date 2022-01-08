Watch: Actress Katrina Kaif gets papped at airport
Ever since her lavish wedding with longtime boyfriend Vicky Kaushal last month, actress Katrina Kaif, has been continuously making headlines.
Be it her Sindur and Mangalsutra pictures or her recent video at the airport, the fans have been noticing the glow in her personality.
Kaif has been sharing glimpses of her personal and professional life as a treat for her fans.
The actress was recently papped at the Mumbai airport, flaunting her look in black winter attire.
The Ek Tha Tiger star looked stunning in a black hoodie with faux-leather pants at the airport.
Katrina could be seen wearing a matching mask and protective gear too as the Covid-19 cases are ragging in India.
With hair tied high in a ponytail, the actress didn’t seem bothered by the presence of the paps and waved them back with a bright shining smile.
Katrina is one of the most desired actresses of B-town who recently exchanged wedding vows with actor Vicky Kaushal in a destination wedding.
