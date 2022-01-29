Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
29th Jan, 2022. 07:45 pm

Watch Ananya Panday gives a glimpse of her character from Gehraiyaan

29th Jan, 2022. 07:45 pm
Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday via her Instagram

Ananya Panday has every cause to smile ear-to-ear. She is, after all, preparing for Gehraiyaan, her first release of the year.

The Shakun Batra-directed film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, has been one of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year, with its trailer generating a lot of attention.

Ananya uploaded a video of herself getting into the skin of Tia, taking over her bubbliness, panache, emotions, heartbreak, and more on her Instagram account.

The video flawlessly caught Tia’s every emotion and piqued fans’ interest in the film. Ananya referred to Tia as “a piece of her heart.”

She captioned the video as, “Love is not what you say. Love is what you do. Meet Tia – a piece of my heart”.

Check out here!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

