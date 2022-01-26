Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 07:30 pm

Watch Ananya Pandey drops unseen videos of her journey

Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 07:30 pm
Ananya Pandey

Ananya Pandey shared a video of her journey

On Wednesday, actress Ananya Panday uploaded a video compilation on Instagram. As a background score, Ananya used the song Doobey from her upcoming film Gehraiyaan.

Sharing the video, Ananya wrote, “A deep dive into my life. On my favorite song #Doobey!! Is it on loop for you guys too?? #GehraiyaanOnPrime February 11th.” She also gave editing credits to her younger sister Rysa Panday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

The film begins with a clip from Ananya’s childhood, followed by scenes from her beach vacation, a night out with her girl friends, a trip to Los Angeles, and countless dinners with her close friends.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, who is one of Ananya’s best friends, commented on the post and wrote, “Yes.” Ananya’s fans also praised the video with one writing: “You looked so cute in your childhood. You look hot now though.”

