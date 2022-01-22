Watch BTS members dances to Samantha’s Oo Antava in latest edit

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are frequently seen grooving to Indian songs in fan edits made by Indian BTS fans. BTS members are seen dancing to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s dance number from Pushpa, Oo Anta, in the latest fan edit.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the fan page captioned it, “BTS doesn’t follow the beat. The beat follows BTS.” The video also had the text “The T in BTS stands for Tollywood.” The video is originally from BTS’s song Boys With Luv’s choreography practice video.

Check out the video here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by qualiteaposts (@qualiteaposts)

A fan wrote, “I’ve watched it like 8 times already. It’s so so so satisfying tf.” Another one said, “This is like 1000th desi edit i am seeing with this choreography Boys With Luv dance practice video, you will always be famous.” While one said, “I love how Boys With Luv choreography goes with every song uff.”