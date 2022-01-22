Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Jan, 2022. 11:07 am

Watch BTS members dances to Samantha’s Oo Antava in latest edit

BTS

BTS members dances to Samantha’s Oo Antava

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are frequently seen grooving to Indian songs in fan edits made by Indian BTS fans. BTS members are seen dancing to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s dance number from Pushpa, Oo Anta, in the latest fan edit.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the fan page captioned it, “BTS doesn’t follow the beat. The beat follows BTS.” The video also had the text “The T in BTS stands for Tollywood.” The video is originally from BTS’s song Boys With Luv’s choreography practice video.

Check out the video here!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by qualiteaposts (@qualiteaposts)

A fan wrote, “I’ve watched it like 8 times already. It’s so so so satisfying tf.” Another one said, “This is like 1000th desi edit i am seeing with this choreography Boys With Luv dance practice video, you will always be famous.” While one said, “I love how Boys With Luv choreography goes with every song uff.”

Read More

1 hour ago
When Malaika Arora opened up about finding love in 40s

Malaika Arora wrote a statement on Friday on how it’s okay to...
1 hour ago
Remo D'Souza's wife Lizelle mourns brother's death, 'Sleep in peace'

Jason Watkins, the brother-in-law of choreographer-director Remo D’Souza, committed suicide at his Yamuna...
1 hour ago
Lata Mangeshkar still in ICU, ‘don't give wind to false news’

Lata Mangeshkar, who was taken to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital earlier this...
2 hours ago
When Shah Rukh Khan revealed Karan made a special edit of Kal Ho Naa Ho

Kal Ho Naa Ho is one of Shah Rukh Khan's most well-known...
2 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome a baby girl, Sources

The huge fan base of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas has every...
2 hours ago
Watch Sushmita Sen sings her favorite Spanish song with daughter

With her daughter Alisah, Sushmita Sen shared a peek of a beautiful...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

8 mins ago
Five killed as passenger coach collides with car in Kalat

KALAT: At least five people died as a passenger coach collided with...
brazil
19 mins ago
Brazil reports over 160,000 new COVID-19 cases for 3rd straight day

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil reported 166,539 new COVID-19 cases in the...
india covid
30 mins ago
India reports 337,704 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 38,903,731

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 38,903,731 on Saturday, as...
Faryal Mehmood's viral dance video
35 mins ago
When Faryal Mehmood’s BOLD dance video went viral

Faryal Mehmood Pakistan’s famous actress, model, and dancer, has stolen the show...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement