Watch Deepika Padukone gives a sweet kiss to Ananya Panday

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa appear in Gehraiyaan, which will be released on an OTT platform on February 11th.

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Shakun were all dressed up for the Gehraiyaan promotions. Deepika and Ananya had a lovely moment while posing for photos when the former kissed her ‘younger sister’ Ananya on the forehead.

Deepika and Ananya both looked stunning in their colorful ensembles for the day. Deepika looked stunning in a zebra-print gown, which she teamed with thigh-high boots.

Courtesy PinkVilla.

Deepika wore her hair in a straight braid and looked stunning in her glamorous makeup. Ananya, on the other hand, was dressed brightly in a crimson gown. Her makeup was fresh, and her hair was done in delicate waves.