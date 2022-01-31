Watch Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad rumors to be dating

Hrithik Roshan has been keeping his fans guessing about his relationship status for the past few days after being photographed holding hands with Saba Azad outside a restaurant in Mumbai’s suburbs.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba are rumored to be the newest lovebirds in B-town, but the actor has yet to react.

Hrithik has reportedly been keeping the relationship in limbo for months, according to a recent article in Mid-Day. Those who were already aware of the actor’s relationship with Saba were allegedly taken aback by the actor’s decision to hold hands in public.

Watch the video here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

Courtesy: PinkVilla

A source revealed to the portal that Hrithik and Saba also vacationed in Goa for a bit. “Their friendship has blossomed into something really special. Last month, the two-winged their way to Goa for some quiet moments,” the source revealed.