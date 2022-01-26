Watch Inside Mouni Roy’s haldi and mehendi ceremonies

Mouni Roy, an actress, is set to marry Suraj Nambiar on Thursday. Mouni’s internet fan sites and wedding guests have been providing sneak peeks from the haldi and Mehendi ceremonies in the lead-up to the big day.

Mouni wore a white dress with white floral jewelry to her Haldi ceremony. Suraj is also dressed in all-white for the occasion. As their relatives and friends prepared for the ceremony, they sat in huge, golden tubs.

Mouni Roy, is going to marry her longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar on January 27 in Goa. Her followers are excited to see her in her bridal avatar on her wedding day. Mouni, who has been tight-lipped about her romance, suddenly gave a huge hint on Monday evening.