Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Jan, 2022. 10:10 am

Watch Priyanka Chopra’s ‘expecting’ joke resurfaces amid their surrogacy

Priyanka

Priyanka Chopra’s ‘expecting’ joke resurfaces

Fans are starting to take Priyanka Chopra’s ‘expecting’ joke at the Jonas Brothers Family Roast in a new light now that she and Nick Jonas have had a baby via surrogacy.

Priyanka Chopra joked on the show, which debuted in November of last year, that they were ‘expecting,’ before adding, ‘to get drunk tonight.’

Priyanka said on the Jonas Brothers Family Roast, “If you don’t know, we’re the only couple who doesn’t have kids yet, which is why I’m excited to make this announcement.” As Nick raised his eyebrows, she continued, “Sorry, babe. Nick and I are expecting… To get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow!”

“Your face was really funny when I said that,” Priyanka teased. “Yeah, I was a bit concerned,” Nick replied.

Fans shared the video as they realised that Priyanka wasn’t joking. “Now I understand… why Nick gave THAT expression… Smart and clever! Congratulations,” one wrote. “Sneaky!!! Congrats to the couple. Can’t wait to see cute pics of the little bub,” another said. “Nick looked so scared lmao. He thought she was going to spill the tea,” a third commented.

Read More

1 hour ago
When Malaika Arora opened up about finding love in 40s

Malaika Arora wrote a statement on Friday on how it’s okay to...
1 hour ago
Remo D'Souza's wife Lizelle mourns brother's death, 'Sleep in peace'

Jason Watkins, the brother-in-law of choreographer-director Remo D’Souza, committed suicide at his Yamuna...
1 hour ago
Lata Mangeshkar still in ICU, ‘don't give wind to false news’

Lata Mangeshkar, who was taken to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital earlier this...
1 hour ago
Watch BTS members dances to Samantha's Oo Antava in latest edit

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are frequently...
2 hours ago
When Shah Rukh Khan revealed Karan made a special edit of Kal Ho Naa Ho

Kal Ho Naa Ho is one of Shah Rukh Khan's most well-known...
2 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome a baby girl, Sources

The huge fan base of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas has every...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

8 mins ago
Five killed as passenger coach collides with car in Kalat

KALAT: At least five people died as a passenger coach collided with...
brazil
19 mins ago
Brazil reports over 160,000 new COVID-19 cases for 3rd straight day

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil reported 166,539 new COVID-19 cases in the...
india covid
30 mins ago
India reports 337,704 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 38,903,731

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 38,903,731 on Saturday, as...
Faryal Mehmood's viral dance video
36 mins ago
When Faryal Mehmood’s BOLD dance video went viral

Faryal Mehmood Pakistan’s famous actress, model, and dancer, has stolen the show...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement