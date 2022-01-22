Watch Priyanka Chopra’s ‘expecting’ joke resurfaces amid their surrogacy

Fans are starting to take Priyanka Chopra’s ‘expecting’ joke at the Jonas Brothers Family Roast in a new light now that she and Nick Jonas have had a baby via surrogacy.

Priyanka Chopra joked on the show, which debuted in November of last year, that they were ‘expecting,’ before adding, ‘to get drunk tonight.’

Priyanka said on the Jonas Brothers Family Roast, “If you don’t know, we’re the only couple who doesn’t have kids yet, which is why I’m excited to make this announcement.” As Nick raised his eyebrows, she continued, “Sorry, babe. Nick and I are expecting… To get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow!”

“Your face was really funny when I said that,” Priyanka teased. “Yeah, I was a bit concerned,” Nick replied.

Fans shared the video as they realised that Priyanka wasn’t joking. “Now I understand… why Nick gave THAT expression… Smart and clever! Congratulations,” one wrote. “Sneaky!!! Congrats to the couple. Can’t wait to see cute pics of the little bub,” another said. “Nick looked so scared lmao. He thought she was going to spill the tea,” a third commented.