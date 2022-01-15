Watch Shilpa Shetty goes to where she gave her first shot for Baazigar
Shilpa Shetty gave her admirers a glimpse of the area in Baazigar where she began her career nearly three decades ago on Saturday.
The actress, Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to share a video of herself speaking into a camera mounted above her at a birds-eye angle.
In the video, Shilpa Shetty said, “I started my career from this place 29 years ago. We’re back here for IGT: The Stunt Yard.” The camera at first closed in her and then zoomed out to show a view of the helipad at Mumbai’s Film City.
Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, “Life comes a full circle in unexpected ways. I gave my first-ever shot for Baazigar right here (on the Helipad at Film City) so going back to the Stunt Yard for @indiasgottalentofficial was quite nostalgic!”
View this post on Instagram
She added, “But, I have only gratitude for the wonderful journey that I’ve enjoyed and today, I’m about to start a new one with #IGT. #NewBeginnings #memories #gratitude #blessed.” Shilpa currently features as a judge on India’s Got Talent Season 9, which airs from Saturday.
In 1993, Shilpa Shetty made her Bollywood debut in Baazigar, a thriller. Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Raakhee, Dalip Tahil, Siddharth Ray, and Johnny Lever also starred in the film. Shilpa garnered two Filmfare Award nominations for its director, Abbas–Mustan.
