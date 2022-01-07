Actress Sunny Leone, widely known for her bold item numbers, took a dig at many celebrities’ habit of showing up late on the sets.

In an upcoming promo of The Kapil Sharma show, the Laila star joked by calling herself the only ‘fool’ in Bollywood for always being on the time.

She said, “Sirf main hi iss industry mein buddhu hoon ki main time pe aati hoon (I am the only fool in this industry because I come on time).”

Also, singer Mika Singh, who showed up at the show for the promotion of his song Panghat, showered praises over Leone for her punctuality.

He recalled working with her, “When I went on a world tour with her, I saw that she did not have any tantrums or starry attitude. She was always punctual and would reach the show at 7 o’clock sharp.”

To this, the actor, while pointing out other celebs’ habit of always being late, responded, “I am the only fool in this industry because I come on time.”

After adopting a baby girl from a village in 2017, Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel became parents to twins Asher and Noah via surrogacy. Noah Singh Weber and Asher Singh Weber are 3-year-old.