Watch Suraj Nambiar kisses wife Mouni Roy before entering the house

Indian actress Mouni Roy, who after tying the knot as per South Indian wedding rituals, got married as per traditional Bengali rituals, and left fans awestruck with her stunning look in wedding ensembles and traditional jewelry.

Mouni Roy and Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar exchanged their vows in Goa on January 27. The pictures and videos from their Haldi ceremony left the fans and netizens swooning.

For the big day, the Naagin actress appeared as a gorgeous bride, wearing a traditional white saree with red and gold borders and a matching red and gold blouse.