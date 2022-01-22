Watch Sushmita Sen sings her favorite Spanish song with daughter

With her daughter Alisah, Sushmita Sen shared a peek of a beautiful mother-daughter encounter. The two can be seen singing along to Sushmita’s favorite Spanish song in a video, with the actor calling herself a “proud maa.”

The mother-daughter combo can be seen singing along to the track La Soledad, a classic Spanish ballad from the 1990s while being driven around in a car in a photo uploaded on Sushmita’s Instagram profile.

Sushmita begins singing along to the song as it plays on the car stereo and Alisah joins in, initially hesitantly and then more confidently. Sharing the video on Instagram, Sushmita wrote, “A Spanish song I’ve loved since my teenage…and now my teenager sings along with me! Aah, life comes a full circle!”

Addressing Alisah in the remainder of the caption, Sushmita wrote, “May you always find the courage to sing through life’s journey Alisah Shona… This memory I will cherish a lifetime!” She added the hashtag #ProudMaa after the caption.