Watch Taimur tricked by Turkish ice cream vendor, see his cute reaction

Taimur Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, is already a star in his own right at the age of five. Taimur struggles to get an ice cream cone from a Turkish ice cream vendor in an undated video that recently surfaced online.

Taimur can be seen engaging with a Turkish ice cream vendor in a previously unseen video uploaded on social media by a fan organization. The salesman tries to deceive Taimur by handing over the cone in his typical style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taimur ali khan (@taimuralikhanpataudithenawab)

Taimur is irritated when the vendor continues to deceive him by handing him simply the cone without the scoop. He even shakes his head at the vendor. The vendor then delivers the chhota Nawab a large portion of the ice cream scoop, which elicits a smile from him.

The video saw a lot of social media users comment on heart emojis and express their adoration for him.