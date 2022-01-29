Watch the trailer of Ajay Devgn’s debut ‘Rudra’ is out now!

The trailer of Rudra is out now

Ajay Devgn, a Bollywood actor, is getting up to play a cop once again, but this time for his debut online series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness.

Ajay is well-known for his roles as cops in cinema, such as officer Bajirao in Singham and Superintendent Amit Kumar in Gangaajal. Fans of the star will be able to see the star’s intense and fierce avatar in a brand new web show. The makers of the series announced a piece of good news for all Ajay Devgn fans on Friday, January 28.

With a taste of his outstanding performance in his debut online series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, Ajay Devgn has dropped heads.

The trailer of the Hindi remake of the famed British series Luther was just released.

The drama, which also stars Esha Deol, Raashi Khanna, Ashwini Kalsekar, and others, will be available on Disney+ Hotstar soon.

Watch here!

Talking about his digital platform debuted, the RRR actor expressed, “The world of digital streaming has always fascinated me, and I am excited to make my digital acting debut into long-format content with a riveting character and title such as Rudra,” his statement read.

He also revealed more about his ‘nuanced, multifaceted’ character in the show, promising viewers a brand new thriller.

“I am elated for my fans and viewers across India to witness the magic of Rudra come alive on screen and I hope they fall in love with the show as intensely as we have worked towards it,” he added.