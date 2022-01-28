Famed Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill, who remained quite inactive on social media after her rumored beau Sidharth Shukla died on September 02, had set the internet on fire with her dance video.

Shehnaaz Gill earlier on Sunday attended the engagement party of her friend and manager Kaushal Joshi and looked gorgeous in a shimmery black dress.

A viral dance video of the Shona Shona star has won the hearts of millions of her fans and netizens. In the clip, she can be seen dancing with a broad smile on her face.

Shehnaaz can be seen learning steps of Zingaat and then performing with a high spirit on the dance floor with friends.

Watch here!