Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 11:07 pm

Watch when Shehnaaz Gill danced her heart out at a function

Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 11:07 pm
Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill at a function

Famed Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill, who remained quite inactive on social media after her rumored beau Sidharth Shukla died on September 02, had set the internet on fire with her dance video.

Shehnaaz Gill earlier on Sunday attended the engagement party of her friend and manager Kaushal Joshi and looked gorgeous in a shimmery black dress.

A viral dance video of the Shona Shona star has won the hearts of millions of her fans and netizens. In the clip, she can be seen dancing with a broad smile on her face.

Shehnaaz can be seen learning steps of Zingaat and then performing with a high spirit on the dance floor with friends.

Watch here!

Read More

1 hour ago
Vicky Kaushal eats ‘gajar ka halwa’ as he enjoys the sunset

Vicky Kaushal spent his Sunday at his magnificent sea-facing flat in Mumbai,...
2 hours ago
Mouni Roy wows in red Saree as she spotted at the airport with hubby Suraj

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar, newlyweds, have been trending on social media...
2 hours ago
Maya Ali shines in a desi-red outfit!

Pakistani actress Maya Ali has a lot happening on her social media account....
2 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor cuddles up with Mira as they bask in the sun

Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor's wife, shared a glimpse of the couple's weekend...
3 hours ago
Deepika Padukone recalls barging to the men's washroom with Alia

Deepika Padukone remembered how she and Alia Bhatt barged into a men's...
3 hours ago
Kajol tests positive for Covid-19, shares daughter's 'sweetest smile' photo

Kajol told her admirers that she had tested positive for Covid-19 as...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Sarwat Gilani gives fans behind-the-scene look into her workspace
20 mins ago
Sarwat Gilani gives fans behind-the-scene look into her workspace

Pakistani actress Sarwat Gilani recently shared a photo of her unorthodox home...
PSL Points Table 2022
23 mins ago
PSL Points Table 2022 After Lahore Qalandars VS Karachi Kings

PSL Points Table 2022 After Lahore Qalandars VS Karachi Kings Lahore Qalanders...
'Age is just a number,' says Ayesha Omar
49 mins ago
‘Age is just a number,’ says Ayesha Omar

Ayesha Omar, an actress and model of Pakistan's showbiz industry, is well-known...
Colin Munro
53 mins ago
PSL 7: Colin Munro landed in Karachi to join Islamabad United for PSL 2022

PSL 7: Colin Munro, the ex-New Zealand brilliant opening batsman, has arrived...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600