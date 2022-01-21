“We Miss You SRK” trends on Twitter amid his absence

The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, trended on Twitter last evening as fans miss his presence on social media since his son Aryan Khan’s arrest in a cruise drug case last year.

Read more: Shah Rukh Khan makes his Instagram comeback after four months

The star has not interacted with his fans on Twitter ever since Aryan’s case popped up on media and the fans trended “We Miss You SRK” in his support.

During the trend, Twitter brimmed with a number of his old pictures, videos, and memories, and requests were made to Khan to host his famous AskSRK on the social networking site.

Our inspiration..

We are always with you King👑❤

We are proud to be Fan of @iamsrk#WeMissYouSRK pic.twitter.com/DcntAjx9I1 — Sakib Srkian (@Sakib27790031) January 20, 2022

#WeMissYouSRK yes shah sir.. waiting for your comeback.3 saal beeth gaye sir.3 saal 2 mahine 3 din @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/yU5YkZvex1 — azeez srk (@azeez_srk) January 21, 2022

No one can match his charm and intelligence ✨❤ Agree ??#WeMissYouSRK pic.twitter.com/LWpsjA4s2q — 😎Sourav Srkian Das😎 (@SrkianDas04) January 21, 2022

On the work front, Shah Rukh last appeared in Zero which was released in 2018 and will be next seen in Pathan directed by Siddharth Anand.

Notably, the SRK’s son was arrested from a cruise with allegations of using drugs during the party.

Aryan spent nearly a month in Arthur jail and was later released on bail.

Read more: Deewangi Deewangi’ ‘Only time Shah Rukh Khan came to sets on time…’: Farah Khan

Ever since the incident took place, King Khan is avoiding public appearances and has been absent from social media as well.