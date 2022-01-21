Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

21st Jan, 2022. 03:22 pm

“We Miss You SRK” trends on Twitter amid his absence

The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, trended on Twitter last evening as fans miss his presence on social media since his son Aryan Khan’s arrest in a cruise drug case last year.

Read more: Shah Rukh Khan makes his Instagram comeback after four months

The star has not interacted with his fans on Twitter ever since Aryan’s case popped up on media and the fans trended “We Miss You SRK” in his support.

During the trend, Twitter brimmed with a number of his old pictures, videos, and memories, and requests were made to Khan to host his famous AskSRK on the social networking site.

On the work front, Shah Rukh last appeared in Zero which was released in 2018 and will be next seen in Pathan directed by Siddharth Anand.

Notably, the SRK’s son was arrested from a cruise with allegations of using drugs during the party.

Aryan spent nearly a month in Arthur jail and was later released on bail.

Read more: Deewangi Deewangi’ ‘Only time Shah Rukh Khan came to sets on time…’: Farah Khan

Ever since the incident took place, King Khan is avoiding public appearances and has been absent from social media as well.

Read More

27 mins ago
Throwback: Times when Aiman & Muneeb made turn heads with their all-in-love pictures

Actress Aiman Khan has been one of the most beloved celebrities in...
41 mins ago
Jamie Dornan reveals his daughters' 'obsession' for Barb and Star's music

Hollywood actor Jamie Dornan recently revealed his kids' impressions of the actor's...
1 hour ago
Watch Rhea Chakraborty goofs around with Sushant, 'Miss you so much'

Rhea Chakraborty paid tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput with a...
2 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor shares photo of Saif with Taimur, ‘Twinning winning’

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a photo of her husband Saif Ali Khan...
3 hours ago
Netflix CEO promises that Squid Game will have many seasons

Squid Game will have more than simply a second season, according to...
3 hours ago
Camila Cabello sparks reconciliation rumours with ex-beau Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, who broke up amicably after two years...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

snow china
3 mins ago
Snow to hit parts of China in next three days

BEIJING - Snow will hit parts of China in the next three...
TotalEnergies
5 mins ago
TotalEnergies to leave Myanmar over human rights abuses

PARIS: French oil giant TotalEnergies on Friday said it would withdraw from Myanmar...
6 mins ago
Salman Khan shares teaser of Main Chala for fans

Actor Salman Khan shared the teaser of his upcoming song "Main Chala"...
7 mins ago
Friday Flashback: When Kareena Kapoor slayed her looks with a baby bump

Whether it's an eastern attire or a western one, Kareena Kapoor makes...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement