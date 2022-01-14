Wedding bells for Farhan Akhtar, Shibani in February this year

Farhan Akhtar and his long-time beau Shibani Dandekar’s wedding has been on the cards for a long time and finally, a source close to the family revealed their wedding date.

As quoted by Pinkvilla, the couple will be registering their marriage on February 21.

“Wedding was on cards for the two of them, as they have been in love for the longest time now. They have been discussing wedding plans for a while now and have finally decided to take things to the next level. On February 21, their relationship will take a new turn, as they will take the formal vows to be partners for life”, read Pinkvilla post.

It was already announced that the wedding will be a low-profile event given the current Covid-19 situation in India.

The couple who has been dating for over three years has now gotten strong in their relationship.

The love birds have decided to move a step further and exchange the wedding vows to make their love life-lasting.

While the industry is still not over with Katrina and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding, another ceremony is here to enthrall B-Town.