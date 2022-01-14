Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 04:14 pm

Wedding bells for Farhan Akhtar, Shibani in February this year

Farhan Akhtar and his long-time beau Shibani Dandekar’s wedding has been on the cards for a long time and finally, a source close to the family revealed their wedding date.

As quoted by Pinkvilla, the couple will be registering their marriage on February 21.

Read more: Farhan Akhtar’s beau wishes sweet birthday to her partner, ‘My Foo, love you forever’

“Wedding was on cards for the two of them, as they have been in love for the longest time now. They have been discussing wedding plans for a while now and have finally decided to take things to the next level. On February 21, their relationship will take a new turn, as they will take the formal vows to be partners for life”, read Pinkvilla post.

It was already announced that the wedding will be a low-profile event given the current Covid-19 situation in India.

Farhan Akhtar girlfriend Shibani

The couple who has been dating for over three years has now gotten strong in their relationship.

The love birds have decided to move a step further and exchange the wedding vows to make their love life-lasting.

Read more: When Farhan Akhtar and her girlfriend will tie the knot?

While the industry is still not over with Katrina and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding, another ceremony is here to enthrall B-Town.

Read More

4 mins ago
Shahid Kapoor unveils wife Mira Rajput's first love

Actor Shahid Kapoor is ok being the second love of his wife...
6 mins ago
BTS star V's song 'Christmas Tree' breaks record after worldwide release

BTS singer V's song Christmas Tree has been making records ever since...
9 mins ago
Britney Spears responds to her sister Jamie Lynn's interview

Amid all the brouhaha caused by singer Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn...
11 mins ago
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to tie the knot on February 21

In the Hindi film industry, love is in the air. While the...
12 mins ago
Minna Tariq says qubool hai dolled up in a beautiful bridal lehanga

Veteran actress Rubina Ashraf has been quite busy with her daughter Minna...
12 mins ago
Kanye West lost it; punches fan brutally for asking for an autograph

Kanye West is in hot water after punching a man in Los...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Sunny Leone
1 min ago
Sunny Leone Is “Loving Every Minute” Of Her Vacation in Maldives

Sunny Leone is having a blast in the Maldives, as seen by...
2 mins ago
A single page from the original 1984 Spider Man comic sells for a whopping $3.36 million

On Thursday, a single page of original artwork from an outstanding 1984...
3 mins ago
Priyanka Chopra adorns the cover of Vanity Fair in a white strapless dress

What a cock-a-hoop moment for the 39-year-old stylish diva of Bollywood, Priyanka...
4 mins ago
Shahid Kapoor unveils wife Mira Rajput’s first love

Actor Shahid Kapoor is ok being the second love of his wife...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600