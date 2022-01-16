When Akshay Kumar poses the famous ‘side wala swag’

Major Throwback on Monday, the actress, Katrina Kaif modeled herself after her Hera Pheri co-star Akshay Kumar and executed the actor’s famed pose. Isabelle, Katrina’s sister, kept her company.

The sisters walked up to their Mumbai apartment’s rooftop balcony and posed for the camera. Katrina is wearing a neon crop top and tattered denim in the images.

Sharing the photo, Katrina captioned it, “Side Wala Swag #waitingposeforsooryavanshi IN cinemas Nov5th.”

Akshay had also posed for the camera in this epic and rather a nostalgic pose and captioned it, “Side wala swag! That’s my waiting pose for #Sooryavanshi to hit cinemas on 5th Nov. Strike your favourite pose and share it with hashtag #WaitingPoseForSooryavanshi. I would invite the coolest ones to pose with me in real. Jaldi karo, I am waiting.”