When Dharmendra attended Boney Kapoor’s sister wedding

Boney Kapoor, a film producer, shared an old photo from his sister Reena Kapoor’s wedding on Wednesday. The wedding, which took place in 1983, was also attended by actor Dharmendra.

Sharing the picture, Boney wrote, “Dharamji on learning that our sister was getting married at the same hotel where he was staying during one of his shoots in Delhi, very graciously came down to the banquet hall to bless the couple. This was on 18th February 1983.”

Reena and her film producer husband Sandeep Marwah can be seen sitting in the picture, which was taken during the wedding festivities. In the photograph, Dharmendra is seen clutching Sandeep’s hand.