Web Desk BOL News

12th Jan, 2022. 06:56 pm

When does Sara Ali Khan want to get married?

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan on her marriage

In an interview with ETimes, Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan revealed the conditions that must be met before she accepts to marry her future husband.

The diva, Sara Ali who has a close relationship with her mother, stated she will marry only if her future spouse is willing to live with her mother.

The 26-year-old starlet has already expressed her love for both her parents, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, but this time she was very open about her mother’s relationship.

Sara shared, “I’ll even get married to someone who can move in and live with my mum,” because she is accustomed to having her mother with her at all times. “I’m not going to abandon her.”

“I can’t even come to an interview without matching my bangles to my outfit with the help of my mother. I cannot step out for an interview till my mom doesn’t tell me, ‘Please add green bangles to your hand because you have a chalak (hint) of green in that corner of your dupatta.’” she added

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Sara was most recently seen on the big screen opposite Akshay Kumar in the film Atrangi Re. Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Vicky Kaushal is one of her upcoming projects.

