Web Desk BOL News

09th Jan, 2022. 07:09 pm

When Farhan Akhtar and her girlfriend will tie the knot?

Farhan Akhtar

Since Shibani Dandekar got Farhan Khan’s name tattooed on her neck, fans have been interested in their wedding preparations. There is, however, some good news.

According to a reliable source who spoke to BollywoodLife about Shibani and Farhan’s wedding, they are planning a spectacular wedding for this year. “In March 2022, Farhan and Shibani were planning a grandiose wedding in Mumbai. However, they will keep it low-key given that COVID cases are on the rise again, and several Bollywood celebrities have been found to be COVID positive.

THIS pic of Farhan Akhtar posing with &#39;Sunshine&#39; girlfriend Shibani has fans tagging them as &#39;Perfect Couple&#39; | PINKVILLA

As a result, the pair have decided to marry in front of their friends and family. Farhan and Shibani are living together and don’t want to put off their wedding.

Recently, Farhan Akhtar is celebrating his 48th birthday today, and his partner Shibani Dandekar sent him some heartfelt birthday wishes.

Shibani took to Instagram to share a series of cute images with Farhan and a beautiful message for him. Shibani, like Zoya Akhtar, described 2022 as Farhan’s “best year yet” to be.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar)

