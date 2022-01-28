Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 11:17 pm

When Kareena Kapoor recalled her Poo days as she enjoyed watching K3G’s

Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 11:17 pm
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor recalled her K3G’s days

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a well-known actress who has starred in a number of memorable films. In this context, her 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham has a distinct fan base.

The family drama, directed by Karan Johar, featured Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan in the key roles.

It was a box office smash that continues to gain millions of fans. And, as K3G approaches its twentieth anniversary, Bebo is seen reminiscing about the days when she dominated the hearts as Poo.

Took to her Instagram story, Kareena had shared a video wherein she was seen enjoying her performance on the song ‘You are my Soniya’ from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Dressed in a red outfit, Kareena was undoubtedly on fire in the song. She captioned the video as, “Friday Mood #FlashbackFriday #20YeardsOfK3G”.

whatsapp_image_2021-12-10_at_17.09.56.jpeg

