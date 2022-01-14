Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 07:25 pm

When Katrina Kaif poses the famous ‘Side Wala Swag’ like Akshay Kumar

Katrina Kaif

When Katrina Kaif poses the famous 'Side Wala Swag'

Major Throwback on Monday, the actress, Katrina Kaif modeled herself after her Hera Pheri co-star Akshay Kumar and executed the actor’s famed pose. Isabelle, Katrina’s sister, kept her company.

The sisters walked up to their Mumbai apartment’s rooftop balcony and posed for the camera. Katrina is wearing a neon crop top and tattered denim in the images.

She posed like Akshay Kumar, wearing blue sunglasses and looking all joyful. The ‘Side Wala Swag’ posture has been coined by the stars.

Sharing the photo, Katrina captioned it, “Side Wala Swag #waitingposeforsooryavanshi IN cinemas Nov5th.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Akshay had also posed for the camera in this epic and rather a nostalgic pose and captioned it, “Side wala swag! That’s my waiting pose for #Sooryavanshi to hit cinemas on 5th Nov. Strike your favourite pose and share it with hashtag #WaitingPoseForSooryavanshi. I would invite the coolest ones to pose with me in real. Jaldi karo, I am waiting.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

13 mins ago
Priyanka Chopra says she was embarrassed at Aitraaz screening

Priyanka Chopra discussed her role as a "sexually charged character" in Aitraaz,...
30 mins ago
In pictures: Maya Ali splashes colour with a bright smile

Maya Ali, the queen of the showbiz industry, is a diva of comfy...
32 mins ago
Malaika Arora opens up about finding love in 40s

Malaika Arora wrote a statement on Friday on how it's okay to...
41 mins ago
Neha Dhupia drops unseen photos from Katrina-Vicky's wedding

Actress Neha Dhupia, who attended Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding, revealed...
49 mins ago
Khushi Kapoor hugs dad Boney as they watch a horror movie

The filmmaker Boney Kapoor can be seen enjoying a movie with his...
55 mins ago
Sara Loren shares a glimpse of her dance performance

Sara Loren is a Pakistani media personality, model, and actress. She is...

