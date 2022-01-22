Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Jan, 2022. 10:48 am

When Shah Rukh Khan revealed Karan made a special edit of Kal Ho Naa Ho

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan revealed Karan made a special edit of Kal Ho Naa Ho

Kal Ho Naa Ho is one of Shah Rukh Khan’s most well-known and unforgettable movies. The 2003 picture, which came out at the height of the actor’s fame, gained him praise and prizes for his portrayal of a terminally ill man with a golden heart.

One of the most talked-about scenes from the film is Shah Rukh’s character Aman’s death. However, Shah Rukh confessed in 2015, more than a decade after the film’s premiere, that he never showed that sequence to his children Aryan and Suhana.

However, the film’s producer Karan Johar made a special edit of the film for Shah Rukh’s kids which avoided the death scene.

A Shah Rukh fan group shared a video of a young girl who appeared to be traumatized by the film’s death sequence in September 2015. The account wrote in the tweet, tagging the actor.

“Have You Seen This @iamsrk A Must Watch ‘A Lil Girl’s Reaction After Watching Kal Ho Na Ho.” In his response, Shah Rukh revealed about Karan Johar’s special edit of the film for his children. “Never shown the ending of Kal Ho Naa Ho to my kids. Karan made a special edit where movie ends before I fly away,” he tweeted.

Read More

1 hour ago
When Malaika Arora opened up about finding love in 40s

Malaika Arora wrote a statement on Friday on how it’s okay to...
1 hour ago
Remo D'Souza's wife Lizelle mourns brother's death, 'Sleep in peace'

Jason Watkins, the brother-in-law of choreographer-director Remo D’Souza, committed suicide at his Yamuna...
1 hour ago
Lata Mangeshkar still in ICU, ‘don't give wind to false news’

Lata Mangeshkar, who was taken to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital earlier this...
2 hours ago
Watch BTS members dances to Samantha's Oo Antava in latest edit

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are frequently...
2 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome a baby girl, Sources

The huge fan base of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas has every...
2 hours ago
Watch Sushmita Sen sings her favorite Spanish song with daughter

With her daughter Alisah, Sushmita Sen shared a peek of a beautiful...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

us vaccination
3 mins ago
U.S. vaccination lags among children amid COVID-19 surge: The Guardian

LONDON - Though the United States saw a record increase in COVID-19...
qalandars
4 mins ago
Lahore Qalandars unveil their kits in two colours

Lahore Qalandars revealed their playing kit for the seventh instalment of the...
12 mins ago
Five killed as passenger coach collides with car in Kalat

KALAT: At least five people died as a passenger coach collided with...
brazil
23 mins ago
Brazil reports over 160,000 new COVID-19 cases for 3rd straight day

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil reported 166,539 new COVID-19 cases in the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement