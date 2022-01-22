Shah Rukh Khan revealed Karan made a special edit of Kal Ho Naa Ho

Kal Ho Naa Ho is one of Shah Rukh Khan’s most well-known and unforgettable movies. The 2003 picture, which came out at the height of the actor’s fame, gained him praise and prizes for his portrayal of a terminally ill man with a golden heart.

One of the most talked-about scenes from the film is Shah Rukh’s character Aman’s death. However, Shah Rukh confessed in 2015, more than a decade after the film’s premiere, that he never showed that sequence to his children Aryan and Suhana.

However, the film’s producer Karan Johar made a special edit of the film for Shah Rukh’s kids which avoided the death scene.

A Shah Rukh fan group shared a video of a young girl who appeared to be traumatized by the film’s death sequence in September 2015. The account wrote in the tweet, tagging the actor.

“Have You Seen This @iamsrk A Must Watch ‘A Lil Girl’s Reaction After Watching Kal Ho Na Ho.” In his response, Shah Rukh revealed about Karan Johar’s special edit of the film for his children. “Never shown the ending of Kal Ho Naa Ho to my kids. Karan made a special edit where movie ends before I fly away,” he tweeted.