Web Desk BOL News

08th Jan, 2022. 06:24 pm

Why did Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh part ways?

Sanjeeda Sheikh

Sanjeeda Sheikh and Aamir Khan part ways

After nine years of marriage, Indian television actors Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh have called it quits.

A few years ago, the estranged lovers, who had been having marital problems, began living in separate residences. Ayra Ali is the couple’s daughter.

“It’s been roughly nine months after the divorce papers came through,” a local newspaper reports. They’ve both gone on with their lives. They’re both very private people, so they didn’t want to make a formal declaration about the divorce.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanjeeda Shaikh (@iamsanjeeda)

After years of courtship, Aamir and Sanjeeda married in 2012. The custody of daughter Ayra was handed to her mother after the divorce.

Marriage is an easy institution to get into. But living with someone for the rest of your life is very hard. Even after years of knowing and caring for each other one can just stop loving the other. People grow up and sometimes apart and with that the relationship too breaks down.

