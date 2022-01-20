Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 10:49 am

Why is Zareen Khan indebted to her godfather Salman Khan?

Zareen Khan

Bollywood actor Zareen Khan, who began her journey 12 years back in the industry, admits that she is still ‘replaceable’ despite of working very hard.

In a recent interview, the Hate Story 3 actress acknowledged that she is indebted to superstar Salman Khan for letting her enter the industry, but she denies using him to have a rise in her career.

“I’m thankful to Salman because I would’ve never entered the industry if it was not for him. He gave me an entrance to the industry. But my struggle started after I became a part of the industry because then I knew nothing. Salman is an amazing person but he is also a busy man. I cannot be a monkey on his back and bother him for little things. A lot of people to date think that all the work I do is through him and that’s not true. Salman is a friend and just a phone call away but I’m not pestering him. And that undermines the struggle, the hard work that I’ve done.”

Also Read: Zareen Khan’s latest bold Photo sets the internet on fire

Detailing her experiences of being an outsider, Khan said: “Actors are insecure”. “They are indispensable and replaceable. And nobody really cares. I’ve always been very content in my own space. So, I have never been in any race. But I do think I’m quite replaceable, right now. Unless you are an A-lister, people won’t wait for you.”

Recalling the start of her career, Zareen went on to add, “My dad had left us, (so) it was me who had to take the responsibility, to take care of my family financially. I did not have anybody helping me or guiding me. It was intimidating. I was intimidated and many took it as arrogance. There have been times when I felt lost in the industry. I wanted to do good work but I wasn’t allowed to show my acting talent and what I could bring to the table. There were preconceived notions about me, as I was just a pretty face.”

The actress further mentioned that her reserved demeanour has been misinterpreted as arrogance.

Zareen Khan began her Bollywood debut in 2010 alongside Salman Khan in Veer. Since then, speculations have been rife that Salman helped her in her career. “A lot of people still have that assumption,” the star added.

Read More

9 hours ago
Agha Ali Responds To Divorce Rumours With Hina Altaf

Agha Ali Khan recently married Hina Altaf. A fan asked him if...
9 hours ago
Malaika Arora Looks Gorgeous in new PICS; Arjun Kapoor Likes

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who had been in the news due...
10 hours ago
‘LORD OF THE RINGS’ TO CHRONICLE SAURON’S RISE, Title revealed

Amazon's Prime Video unveiled the entire title of the fantasy series ahead...
10 hours ago
Kim Kardashian flaunts her toned body in a black swimsuit, see photos

Kim Kardashian showed off her toned physique while basking in the sun...
11 hours ago
Supermodel Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid's auntie Ghada passes away

US supermodels Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid’s auntie Ghada Hadid passed away...
11 hours ago
Julia Fox to play Debi Mazar in Madonna biopic

Julia Fox is ready to build a name for herself in Hollywood...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

India covid-19
9 mins ago
India’s new COVID-19 infections hit 8-month high, total tally above 38 mln

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 38,218,773 on Thursday, as...
covid-19 booster
16 mins ago
COVID-19 booster shots called to be mandate in Aussie state

SYDNEY - Premier of Australia's Victoria Daniel Andrews on Thursday urged residents...
Gaspard Ulliel dies in skii accident
24 mins ago
French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies following a skiing accident

Famed French actor Gaspard Ulliel, who is all set to appear in...
new zealand
26 mins ago
New Zealand reports 39 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 in the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600