Bollywood actor Zareen Khan, who began her journey 12 years back in the industry, admits that she is still ‘replaceable’ despite of working very hard.

In a recent interview, the Hate Story 3 actress acknowledged that she is indebted to superstar Salman Khan for letting her enter the industry, but she denies using him to have a rise in her career.

“I’m thankful to Salman because I would’ve never entered the industry if it was not for him. He gave me an entrance to the industry. But my struggle started after I became a part of the industry because then I knew nothing. Salman is an amazing person but he is also a busy man. I cannot be a monkey on his back and bother him for little things. A lot of people to date think that all the work I do is through him and that’s not true. Salman is a friend and just a phone call away but I’m not pestering him. And that undermines the struggle, the hard work that I’ve done.”

Detailing her experiences of being an outsider, Khan said: “Actors are insecure”. “They are indispensable and replaceable. And nobody really cares. I’ve always been very content in my own space. So, I have never been in any race. But I do think I’m quite replaceable, right now. Unless you are an A-lister, people won’t wait for you.”

Recalling the start of her career, Zareen went on to add, “My dad had left us, (so) it was me who had to take the responsibility, to take care of my family financially. I did not have anybody helping me or guiding me. It was intimidating. I was intimidated and many took it as arrogance. There have been times when I felt lost in the industry. I wanted to do good work but I wasn’t allowed to show my acting talent and what I could bring to the table. There were preconceived notions about me, as I was just a pretty face.”

The actress further mentioned that her reserved demeanour has been misinterpreted as arrogance.

Zareen Khan began her Bollywood debut in 2010 alongside Salman Khan in Veer. Since then, speculations have been rife that Salman helped her in her career. “A lot of people still have that assumption,” the star added.