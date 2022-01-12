Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
12th Jan, 2022.

Yami Gautam claims that marrying Aditya has more benefits

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam says marrying Aditya has more perks

Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam have been married for over six months. In June of last year, the Uri actor married the film’s director. Yami has now addressed whether or not marrying a director will boost her career.

Yami Gautam was asked in an interview if Aditya would cast her in all his future projects, to which she replied in humor, “The perks of marrying Aditya Dhar are more than just getting acting jobs in his films.”

Yami was talking to Gulf News Tabloid about marriage and career. Talking on the topic of nepotism, the actor said, “I don’t defend it [nepotism], nor do I feel the need to defy it. I will be wasting my own time if I do that … I have always generated opportunities for myself based on my acting abilities and how professional I am.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

Yami stunned her admirers by revealing photos from her and Aditya’s wedding on Instagram after they announced their engagement.

Only their close family members were present at the wedding ceremony. Yami did her own makeup and wore a saree that her maternal grandmother had given her.

