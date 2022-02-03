Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 02:11 pm
Ajay Devgn’s first look from Gangubai Kathiawadi is out!

Gangubai Kathiawadi will hit theaters this February and the trailer will enthrall its fans tomorrow while, amid all this waiting, Ajay Devgn dished out his look from the anticipated movie.

Devgn, while taking to his Instagram, announced the trailer release along with a poster of Gangubai Kathiawadi disclosing his character in the movie.

“Apni pehchan sy chaar chaand lagane, aarhe hai hum! Trailer out tomorrow”

 

Besides Ajay, actress Alia Bhatt will also be seen in the movie essaying the role of Gangubai.

The first look of Ajay’s character has grabbed the attention of his fans and has taken our excitement to next level.

The Ishq actor could be seen rocking a white shirt with cream pants and a grey coloured blazer.

He could also be seen donning a unique style cap that makes his overall look eye-captivating which left the fans wondering about his role.

Apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ajay will also be seen in Rudra: The Edge of Darkness.

