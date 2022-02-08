Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff joined hands for upcoming action thriller

The stars will spill their magic in upcoming Bade Mian Chote Mian. Image: Instagram

Bollywood’s action heroes Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have joined their forces for the upcoming thriller Bade Mian Chote Mian (BMCM) and the official announcement is here to enthrall fans.

Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram to share the movie teaser that will hit the screens on Christmas 2023.

Fans are immensely thrilled about the upcoming action drama for the two action heroes coming together to have a blast on the silver screen.

Zafar Abbas’s directorial BMCM will be an out-and-out action film that will make fans go crazy like never before.

Akshay captioned the post while addressing Tiger, “The year you debuted in this world, I debuted in films…. Still, you want to compete… let’s go full-on action”

On the other hand, junior Shroff challenged Bade Mian on his Instagram to be ready for double action, double dhamaka.

“Double Action, Double Dhamaka!! Ready Bade”