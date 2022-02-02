Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 09:10 pm

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha to tie the knot amid Fukrey 3 shoot

Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha getting married

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been dating for quite some time and their romance is still going strong. And, while the pair is still completely over heels in love, they are planning to take their relationship to the next level.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha had planned to marry in April 2020, but the COVID 19 outbreak forced them to postpone their plans. Since then, there have been rumors regarding Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal getting married.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

The pair will fly to Mumbai for their wedding, taking a break from filming Fukrey 3, which also stars Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma in the key roles.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

