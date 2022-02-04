Alia Bhatt changes her name to Gangubai on Twitter

The film, which is Alia Bhatt’s first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has been making waves today as its makers released an interesting trailer, which has won millions of hearts.

Alia Bhatt has all the reasons in the world to be overjoyed right now. After all, her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi is generating a lot of anticipation.

By posting posters and photos from the promotions, the student of the year actress is leaving no stone unturned in her efforts to keep her large fan base enthusiastic about the film.

Alia has now changed her name on social media accounts. The actress is now Gangubai which happens to be the name of her character in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.

However, Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on a chapter in Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai about Gangubai Kothewali, a woman. Ajay Devgn, Seema Pahwa, and Vijay Raaz will play significant roles in Gangubai Kathiawadi, with Emraan Hashmi making a cameo appearance.

