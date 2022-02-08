Alia Bhatt expresses her desire to work with Pushpa star Allu Arjun

Alia Bhatt has expressed her excitement at the prospect of working with Allu Arjun, who was recently seen in Pushpa: The Rise. Alia also mentioned that he is a huge fan of her entire family.

In a statement, Alia Bhatt has said, “My entire family has watched Pushpa and became fans of Allu Arjun. They are asking me when I will get a chance to get paired opposite him. As they call me Aalu at home, they are asking, ‘Aalu, when will you work with Allu?’ I’m more than glad to jump aboard if I get a chance to work with him”.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, an action movie directed by Sukumar, was warmly applauded when it was premiered in theatres on December 17 of last year. It was produced by Mythri Movie Makers’ Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar in collaboration with Muttamsetty Media.

The film, which is Alia Bhatt’s first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has been making waves today as its makers released an interesting trailer, which has won millions of hearts.

However, Alia Bhatt has all the reasons in the world to be overjoyed right now. After all, her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi is generating a lot of anticipation.

Recently, Alia has now changed her name on social media accounts. The actress is now Gangubai which happens to be the name of her character in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.