Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 06:15 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Alia Bhatt expresses her desire to work with Pushpa star Allu Arjun

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 06:15 pm
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt wants to work with Allu Arjun

Alia Bhatt has expressed her excitement at the prospect of working with Allu Arjun, who was recently seen in Pushpa: The Rise. Alia also mentioned that he is a huge fan of her entire family.

In a statement, Alia Bhatt has said, “My entire family has watched Pushpa and became fans of Allu Arjun. They are asking me when I will get a chance to get paired opposite him. As they call me Aalu at home, they are asking, ‘Aalu, when will you work with Allu?’ I’m more than glad to jump aboard if I get a chance to work with him”.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, an action movie directed by Sukumar, was warmly applauded when it was premiered in theatres on December 17 of last year. It was produced by Mythri Movie Makers’ Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar in collaboration with Muttamsetty Media.

The film, which is Alia Bhatt’s first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has been making waves today as its makers released an interesting trailer, which has won millions of hearts.

However, Alia Bhatt has all the reasons in the world to be overjoyed right now. After all, her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi is generating a lot of anticipation.

Recently, Alia has now changed her name on social media accounts. The actress is now Gangubai which happens to be the name of her character in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.

alia-changes-name-on-social-media-2.jpeg

Read More

27 mins ago
Oppo A53 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Oppo A53 Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Oppo A53 costs Rs....
2 hours ago
Hira Mani has a piece of advice for her Insta family

Actress Hira Mani shares some meaningful words with her Insta family saying...
2 hours ago
Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund trailer is out now!

Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming sports drama Jhund will be hitting the theaters on March 4,...
2 hours ago
Mouni Roy shares set of pictures from her dreamy honeymoon

Newly marrieds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are currently honeymooning in snow-capped...
3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt is an epitome of elegance in this white silk saree

Ace Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming...
4 hours ago
Actor Noor Hassan is in extreme pain after leg surgery

Actor Noor Hassan has a question from his Insta fam as he...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

1 min ago
Pak-Saudi Joint Mechanized Training will be conducted for two months

A contingent of Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) arrived for Joint Mechanized...
2 mins ago
‘Scattered PDM should care for its existence instead of no-confidence motion’

LAHORE: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday called on Punjab Chief Minister...
3 mins ago
Celebrities chimed in to praise Tiktok star Jessica Higgs

TikTok is more than just a site to watch dance videos. It...
ISU rejects protests over short-track speed skating rulings at Beijing 2022
6 mins ago
ISU rejects protests over short-track speed skating rulings at Beijing 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- The International Skating Union (ISU) on Monday...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600