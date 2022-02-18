Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 03:25 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Alia Bhatt looks drop-dead gorgeous in recent clicks

Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 03:25 pm
Alia Bhatt

Ace Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt sets Berlin ablaze as her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi was premiered at the Berlin Film Festival recently ahead of the theatrical release.

Alia turned to her Instagram to post a series of breathtaking pictures as she said goodbye to Berlin. In the snaps, the Kalank starlet was seen donning a mini bodycon dress featuring pearls and intricate embroidery.

She paired her stunning ensemble with a matching blazer and a pair of heels and was seen striking poses in a bathtub. “Bye bye Berlin,” she wrote in the caption of her post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gangubai 🤍🙏 (@aliaabhatt)

Also Read: Alia Bhatt shares her first reaction when she was offered ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Nude lip shade, heavy mascara, dewy base make-up and a hint of blush on the cheeks rounded off the glam picks.

Fans were quick to flood the comments section with love-struck and heart emojis after Bhatt posted recently.

Also, Anushka Sharma dropped a sweet comment and wrote, “Stunning!” Ananya Panday commented, “Obsessed” followed by awestruck emoji. While Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “Excuse me please!!!!” with the fire emoji.

On the work front, in Gangubai Kathiawadi, set to release on 25th February, Alia Bhatt will be seen portraying the role of a powerful brothel madam from the 1960s.

Apart from this, the young actress has a solid lineup of films in the pipeline. She has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Takht with Ranveer, Vicky Kaushal and others.

Read More

1 hour ago
Ranveer Singh showcases his chiselled physique in this fierce click

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is best known for his unusual taste...
1 hour ago
Prince Harry will appear in front of the High Court in relation to his UK security plea

According to The Sun, Prince Harry is set to appear at the...
1 hour ago
Pete Davidson makes an attempt to 'connect' with Kim Kardashian's family

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are reportedly interacting on a whole new...
1 hour ago
In the first trailer for 'The First Lady,' Viola Davis turns into Michelle Obama

The official trailer for Showtime's next political drama, The First Lady, has...
1 hour ago
Julia Fox requests that netizens leave her alone after her 'Uncut Gems' moment becomes viral.

In a Call Her Daddy interview, Julia Fox revealed that she was...
2 hours ago
In the most recent selfies, Khloé Kardashian and her daughter True show off their passion for the camera

Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson are the internet's most beautiful mother-daughter duo,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

8 mins ago
CCTV footage of journalist Ather Mateen’s murder surfaces

KARACHI: A surveillance camera footage of the murder incident of news channel...
18 mins ago
Pakistan’s alarming population rate poses high socio-economic risks: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Friday said Pakistan’s rapid population growth was...
Nicole Kidman
18 mins ago
Fans are very bewildered’ by Nicole Kidman’s latest magazine cover’s’mind-boggling’ premise

Nicole Kidman's recent cover shoot appears to have divided admirers, causing some...
dollar
20 mins ago
Dollar rebounds against rupee on import payment demand

KARACHI: The dollar rebounded against the rupee by 47 paisas on Friday...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600