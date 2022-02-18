Alia Bhatt looks drop-dead gorgeous in recent clicks

Ace Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt sets Berlin ablaze as her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi was premiered at the Berlin Film Festival recently ahead of the theatrical release.

Alia turned to her Instagram to post a series of breathtaking pictures as she said goodbye to Berlin. In the snaps, the Kalank starlet was seen donning a mini bodycon dress featuring pearls and intricate embroidery.

She paired her stunning ensemble with a matching blazer and a pair of heels and was seen striking poses in a bathtub. “Bye bye Berlin,” she wrote in the caption of her post.

Nude lip shade, heavy mascara, dewy base make-up and a hint of blush on the cheeks rounded off the glam picks.

Fans were quick to flood the comments section with love-struck and heart emojis after Bhatt posted recently.

Also, Anushka Sharma dropped a sweet comment and wrote, “Stunning!” Ananya Panday commented, “Obsessed” followed by awestruck emoji. While Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “Excuse me please!!!!” with the fire emoji.

On the work front, in Gangubai Kathiawadi, set to release on 25th February, Alia Bhatt will be seen portraying the role of a powerful brothel madam from the 1960s.

Apart from this, the young actress has a solid lineup of films in the pipeline. She has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Takht with Ranveer, Vicky Kaushal and others.