Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 12:15 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Alia Bhatt shares her first reaction when she was offered ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 12:15 pm
Alia Bhatt shares reaction when Gangubai Kathiawadi was offered

As the release of the much-anticipated Gangubai Khatiawadi is just around the corner, lead actress Alia Bhatt opened up about her first reaction when Sanjay Leela Bhansali had detailed the script.

During her recent chit-chat, the Student of the Year star stated that she was doubtful of her role as she would be able to pull it off and even wasn’t expecting such a huge offer.

“I was scared. I was meant to do a love story with sir [Inshallah starring Salman Khan was called off]. Till that point, I hadn’t read the book [Mafia Queens of Mumbai] or known the story of Gangubai. I didn’t expect a film of this nature at all. So, when I heard the narration, I asked sir everything I feared: Do you think I can do this? Don’t you think I am a little young?

He said, ‘I will make you do it.’ It was then I told myself that there should be no scope of doubt in my head when a film like this comes my way. I had self-doubt. So, I put in all the extra effort I could. But in this case, doubt was the key to knowledge, which made me explore the extremes of what I can do with this part,” Alia was quoted saying.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt is an epitome of elegance in this white silk saree

“This film was an opportunity of a lifetime,” the actress added. “Ek mauka tha, maine dil khol ke perform kiya. I have lived in Gangu’s world for two years. Even after we were done shooting, I would land up at sir’s office to watch the film’s visuals. I have never been this consumed by a character. SLB is the director I wanted to work with since I was nine,” she further added.

To note, Gangubai Kathiawadi is set to release in theatres on February 25, 2022.

In the film, Alia Bhatt will be seen portraying the role of a powerful brothel madam from the 1960s.

Read More

9 hours ago
Zo Kravitz on Her 'Journey' Since Divorce from 'Incredible' Ex: I'm 'Still Learning Who I Am'

The Batman star, 33, graces the cover of ELLE's March 2022 issue...
9 hours ago
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian In NYC, enjoy an early Valentine's Day dinner.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson celebrated Valentine's Day a day early. Over...
9 hours ago
Travis Scott Sends Kylie Jenner Dozens of Valentine's Day Roses After Welcoming Son Wolf

Travis Scott lavished love on Kylie Jenner on Valentine's Day! On Monday,...
9 hours ago
Prince William Shares Photos from His First Visit to Dubai 

Prince William has returned from his first official visit to Dubai, and...
9 hours ago
Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry Spotted at the Super Bowl

Prince Harry appears to be settling into his new life in the...
9 hours ago
Princess Eugenie has sent fans into a frenzy by sharing a beautiful Valentine's Day photo

The duo were photographed posing beneath a cherry blossom tree, surrounded by...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

malaysia
18 seconds ago
Malaysia reports 21,315 new COVID-19 infections, 24 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia reported 21,315 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight...
chinese
6 mins ago
Chinese mainland reports 40 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 40 locally transmitted COVID-19...
11 mins ago
‘Loans being given to those who were earlier not allowed to enter banks’

ISLAMABAD: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Reza Baqir on Tuesday...
south korea
15 mins ago
S.Korea reports record high of 57,177 daily COVID-19 cases

SEOUL - South Korea's daily number of COVID-19 cases hit a record...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600