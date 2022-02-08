Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 10:17 am
Alia Bhatt went retro for Gangubai Kathiawadi promotion

The stunning diva Alia Bhatt is all set to promote her upcoming hit Gangubai Kathiawadi that too in style.

The Brahmastra actress took to her Instagram and dropped her gorgeous look in a creamy white saari.

 

Read more: Alia Bhatt changes her name to Gangubai on Twitter

Alia threw some retro vibes in the dreamy attire with red roses in her hair and bold lips.

Her look was seemingly admired by the Gangubai character as Gangu was seen wearing flowers several times in the movie.

Bhatt captioned her post, Aa Rahi Hain Gangu (Gangu is coming).

The fans were quick to shower love on Alia Bhatt’s post.

Gangubai Kathiawadi will hit the theaters on February 25 and critics are expecting it a smash hit.

Read more: Katrina Kaif says ‘Aluuuuu can’t wait’, as she is excited for Alia’s Gangubai

Based on Hussain Zaidi’s novel “Mafia Queens of Mumbai” and a Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, the film features Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pasha, and a lot many other big wigs from the industry.

