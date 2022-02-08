Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund trailer is out now!
Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming sports drama Jhund will be hitting the theaters on March 4, however, the movie’s trailer is out now to steady the fans’ nerves.
Jhund is one of the most awaited films of 2022 as Big B will be seen in the movie as a lead.
The trailer shows Amitabh’s jhund playing music with whatever they can get and creating some wonderful music vibes.
Then enters the star, Mr Bachchan, taking the gang along with him for some thrill and excitement.
The promising look of the teaser left the fans enthralled for the release.
Now some light on Big B’s work front, he will be seen next in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt that will hit the theaters in September this year.
