Ananya Panday looks adorable wearing a floral corset top

Ananya Panday was the talk of the town at all times. When it comes to promoting her forthcoming film Gehraiyaan, the actress, who is usually active on social media and can’t get enough of it, is leaving no stone unturned which also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The Khaali Peeli actor, 24, wore a floral corset top that came to a point at her waist. A bright, bottle-green leather skirt with a ruffle design on one side was worn with it.

Check out here!

Ananya chose a pair of blue strappy heels to create color blocking with her footwear. She only required a pair of gold hoop earrings to complete her ensemble.

The Shakun Batra-directed film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, has been one of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year, with its trailer generating a lot of attention.

