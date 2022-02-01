Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
01st Feb, 2022. 06:32 pm

Ananya Panday looks adorable wearing a floral corset top

01st Feb, 2022. 06:32 pm
Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday opted for a floral corset top that ended at her waist

Ananya Panday was the talk of the town at all times. When it comes to promoting her forthcoming film Gehraiyaan, the actress, who is usually active on social media and can’t get enough of it, is leaving no stone unturned which also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The Khaali Peeli actor, 24, wore a floral corset top that came to a point at her waist. A bright, bottle-green leather skirt with a ruffle design on one side was worn with it.

Ananya chose a pair of blue strappy heels to create color blocking with her footwear. She only required a pair of gold hoop earrings to complete her ensemble.

The Shakun Batra-directed film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, has been one of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year, with its trailer generating a lot of attention.

53 mins ago
Julia Bradbury returns to This Morning four months after battling with breast cancer

Julia Bradbury appeared on This Morning four months after her surgery, revealing...
59 mins ago
Saheefa Jabbar's dance on Bole Churiyaan irritates netizens, 'Mood kharaab kardiya'

Saheefa Jabbar Khattak, a Pakistani actress, has shared a fascinating video on...
1 hour ago
Kanye West is not intrested in NFTs; shares on Instagram

Kanye West prefers the "actual world" to the "digital blockchain environment." As...
1 hour ago
Kareena Kapoor reveals Akshay warned Saif against her during Tashan

On the shooting of their 2008 film Tashan, Kareena Kapoor and Saif...
1 hour ago
All you need to know about the Tinder Swindler on Netflix?

It's difficult enough to manage dating applications as it is. How can...
1 hour ago
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker to tie the knot sooner then expected

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are apparently looking forward to saying their...

