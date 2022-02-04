Ananya Panday is now preparing for the release of Gehraiyaan, her new film. On Friday, the actor posted a series of never-before-seen behind-the-scenes photographs to Instagram.

Sharing the photos, Ananya wrote, “Cuddles, nap time, pillow fights, and head massages. No, it wasn’t a sleepover, it’s just some Gehraiyaan BTS #GehraiyaanOnPrime Feb 11th.” Siddhant commented on the post, with a sleeping emoji while fans also dropped the heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Check out here!

Earlier, Shakun Batra’s next film Gehraiyaan has released a title song. The emotional song, which features Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa, depicts how they are all mending shattered hearts while dealing with their messed up feelings after trust in relationships has been broken.