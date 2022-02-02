Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 07:28 pm

Ananya Pandey makes a hot wave in a white on white denim

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 07:28 pm
Ananya Pandey

Ananya Pandey looks ravishing in a white on white denim

Ananya Panday was the talk of the town at all times. When it comes to promoting her forthcoming film Gehraiyaan, the actress, who is usually active on social media and can’t get enough of it, is leaving no stone unturned which also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The Shakun Batra-directed film, which also stars Deepika and Siddhant, has been one of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year, with its trailer generating a lot of attention.

The 24-year-old actress wore a white Alice McCall button-up crop top with a pair of matching high-waist denim slacks with striking gold buttons.

A puff-sleeved white denim jacket is worn over it. This all-white denim ensemble was brightened up with a pair of leopard-print bright orange heels.

Check out!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Shakun Batra’s next film Gehraiyaan now has a title song. The emotional song, which features Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa, depicts how they are all mending shattered hearts while dealing with their messed up feelings after trust in relationships has been broken.

