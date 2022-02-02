Are Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad dating? revealed

Hrithik Roshan has been keeping his fans guessing about his relationship status for the past few days after being photographed holding hands with Saba Azad outside a restaurant in Mumbai’s suburbs.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba are rumored to be the newest lovebirds in B-town, but the actor has yet to react.

Hrithik has reportedly been keeping the relationship in limbo for months, according to a recent article in Mid-Day. Those who were already aware of the actor’s relationship with Saba were allegedly taken aback by the actor’s decision to hold hands in public.