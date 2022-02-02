Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
02nd Feb, 2022. 08:05 pm

Are Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad dating? revealed

02nd Feb, 2022. 08:05 pm
Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan has been keeping his fans guessing about his relationship status for the past few days after being photographed holding hands with Saba Azad outside a restaurant in Mumbai’s suburbs.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba are rumored to be the newest lovebirds in B-town, but the actor has yet to react.

Hrithik has reportedly been keeping the relationship in limbo for months, according to a recent article in Mid-Day. Those who were already aware of the actor’s relationship with Saba were allegedly taken aback by the actor’s decision to hold hands in public.

Courtesy: PinkVilla 

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News.

