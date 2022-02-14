Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor delights fans with a sweet post for his ladylove Malaika Arora on Valentine’s Day.

For the day, the Ishaqzaade actor took musical inspiration and penned a mushy post for his ladylove. Sharing an unseen photo, Arjun and Malaika entangled their arms around each other as the actor shared this fond memory.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared a memorable photo with Bill Withers’ classic hit Ain’t No Sunshine as his caption.

Penning the lyrics, he wrote, “Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone | It’s not warm when she’s away | Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone | And she’s always gone too long | Anytime she’s goes away.”

Take a look:

On the other hand, Arora also expressed her love for Arjun by posting a PDA-filled click. They can be seen sharing a hug and Arjun kissing her forehead. She captioned it, “Mine,” followed by a heart emoticon.

Also, in a recent interview, the talented actor got candid about having Malaika in his life. “Malaika has changed me as a person by allowing me to believe in myself even more. I’ve always been someone who believes in my own self, but she helped me do that even through my weakest moments. She’s always been there, making me realise that I’m worth it,” said Arjun.

The couple first sparked dating rumours in 2019 after Malaika got divorced from her husband Arbaaz Khan, with who she has an adult son.