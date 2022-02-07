Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 01:29 pm
Asha Bhosle shares throwback picture with her Didi

Singer Asha Bhosle shared a throwback picture with her legendary late sister Lata Mangeshkar hours after her demise.

The singer took to her Instagram to share a very old picture from their childhood and penned down, “What were the days of childhood, Didi and I”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asha Bhosle (@asha.bhosle)

Read more: SRK misread for spitting on Lata Mangeshkar’s mortal remains

The tributes for the veteran singer continue to pour in from all across the globe including celebrities from Pakistan, Bollywood celebs, and prominent personalities from different walks of life.

Lata Ji breathed her last on Sunday, February 6, after battling bravely with Pneumonia and covid-19.

She was on the vent for the past few days as her health continued to deteriorate.

Mangeshkar’s last rituals were performed in Shiva Ji Park in presence of Narendra Modi and a multitude of stars.

Read more: Resham comes out in support of SRK after alleged ‘spitting’ controversy

The singer ruled the music industry for nearly six decades and was named the “Nightingale of India”.

