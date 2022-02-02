Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 release delayed till 20th May

The theatrical release date of the Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been delayed till May 20th which was earlier slated to hit the cinemas on March 25.

On Wednesday, the makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 declared the new release date for their film. With this, it will prevent a clash with SS Rajamouli’s RRR that is scheduled to release on March 25.

As for the film, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu, it has been directed by Anees Bazmee.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios, is scheduled to hit the screens on the 20th May 2022.

Also Read: Kiara Advani wishes her rumored beau Sidharth Malhotra on his birthday