Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 03:07 pm

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 release delayed till 20th May

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 03:07 pm
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 release delayed

The theatrical release date of the Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been delayed till May 20th which was earlier slated to hit the cinemas on March 25.

On Wednesday, the makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 declared the new release date for their film. With this, it will prevent a clash with SS Rajamouli’s RRR that is scheduled to release on March 25.

As for the film, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu, it has been directed by Anees Bazmee.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios, is scheduled to hit the screens on the 20th May 2022.

Also Read: Kiara Advani wishes her rumored beau Sidharth Malhotra on his birthday

Read More

2 hours ago
Sajal Aly does not want to part ways with Ahad Raza Mir; take a look!

Actress Sajal Aly has once again shunned her separation rumours with Ahad...
2 hours ago
Rihanna leaves fans guessing gender of the baby after she drops hint

Pop singer Rihanna, who left fans overjoyed with the news of her...
3 hours ago
First look of Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi will hit screens on February 4

First look of actress Alia Bhatt's starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi will hit our...
3 hours ago
Prince Charles & Camilla visit Chinatown to mark Lunar New Year celebrations

Prince Charles and Camilla took part in the Lunar New Year celebrations...
4 hours ago
Minna Tariq took breaths away with her reception look

Actress Minna Tariq who recently tied the knot in a fairytale wedding...
4 hours ago
Jennifer Lopez feels ‘so lucky’ to be with beau Ben Affleck for the second time

Jennifer Lopez is "so happy" to be with Ben Affleck, raving about...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

18 mins ago
FIA Lahore director requests DG to cancel transfers of sugar inquiry team members

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore Director DIG Dr Muhammad Rizwan on...
Rao Anwar Naqeebullah Murder case
21 mins ago
SC dismisses Rao Anwar plea to remove his name from ECL

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan on Wednesday dismissed former Senior...
war ships
28 mins ago
US to send warship, fighter jets to UAE after Yemen attacks

DUBAI - The United States will deploy a guided-missile destroyer and state-of-the-art...
3-year-old
32 mins ago
Watch: woman throws her 3-year-old daughter into Zoo’s Bear Pit

A terrifying video has emerged of a mother throwing her 3-year-old kid...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600