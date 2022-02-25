Boney Kapoor remembers late wife Sridevi with fond memories; see post

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor penned a heartfelt note for his late wife, legendary actress Sridevi on her fourth death anniversary on Thursday, February 04.

Boney took to Instagram and remembered Sridevi, whose sudden death brought shockwaves for the entire industry, by sharing a picture from one of their vacations to Venice.

He also added that the duo had made plans of revisiting the city. “We drove from Milan to Venice on 7th September 2008 and spent just a few hours in the city, we had made plans of visiting Venice again for longer stay but destiny denied our plans (sad face emojis),” he wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boney.kapoor (@boney.kapoor)

Also Read: Throwback when a girl appears to be a lookalike of late actor Sridevi

After he shared the emotional post, fans sent their love and support to Boney on the post. One commented, “Don’t worry sir, she is always with you.”

Another referred to their daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor and wrote, “Stay strong, she’s in a better place and her legacy will be continued by Janhvi and Khushi.”

Since the producer made his debut on Instagram last year, he has been sharing some rare, unseen pictures of his late wife with fans to keep the English Vinglish star’s memory alive.

Sridevi was Bollywood’s first superstar and she needs no introduction. Her expressions, acting prowess, and dancing skills made her rule the industry for the longest time.

On February 24, 2018, she reportedly died by accidentally drowning in her hotel room in Dubai. She was attending nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding there.