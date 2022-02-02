Check out Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash’s luxurious car

Tejasswi Prakash recently won the Bigg Boss 15 trophy, with Pratik Sehajpal coming in second and Karan Kundrra coming in third. The reality shows Bigg Boss’ most recent season has been one of the most intriguing.

The season’s theme was a jungle, and as a result, the contestants were seen in a much more aggressive posture. To make it to the end of Bigg Boss 15, the competitors had to go through a lot of ups and downs.

During the season, they also went through an emotional roller coaster. After a 115-day battle, the show has finally decided on a winner. The final two finalists were unquestionably the most deserving. Tejasswi Prakash praised her parents for their support after receiving the trophy.

Tejasswi has also been in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 on Colors TV. Aside from that, the actress owns a high-end car. She is the proud owner of a Hyundai i-20 in red.

