Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 07:35 pm

Check out the winning moment of Bigg Boss 15 finale!

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 07:35 pm
Bigg Boss 15

Winning moment of Bigg Boss 15

Tejasswi Prakash has won the Bigg Boss 15 trophy, with Pratik Sehajpal coming in second and Karan Kundrra coming in third. The reality shows Bigg Boss’ most recent season has been one of the most intriguing.

The season’s theme was a jungle, and as a result, the contestants were seen in a much more aggressive posture. To make it to the end of Bigg Boss 15, the competitors had to go through a lot of ups and downs.

Earlier, Tejasswi Prakash rushed to Twitter to express her gratitude to God and everyone for the tremendous triumph. She wrote that this will be with her for the rest of her life.

Check here!

Recently, Tejasswi Prakash shared a picture on her Instagram account in which the winner of Bigg Boss 15 can be seen standing by one of her luxurious cars which she owns. She is the proud owner of a Hyundai i-20 in red.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

Read More

30 mins ago
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain's HOT photo takes intimacy to new heights.

We are blown away by actors Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain's latest...
41 mins ago
Feroze Khan is now on TikTok after referring to it as cancer

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan has joined the popular video-sharing app TikTok after...
42 mins ago
Devoleena Bhattacharjee gets engaged to boyfriend, 'It’s official'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh, who is also an actor, have announced...
2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian begins Valentine's Day celebrations

Kim Kardashian, an American TV celebrity and socialite, celebrated Valentine's Day early...
2 hours ago
Here is how you can remove it from your Continue Watching list on Netflix

How many times have you quit watching a Netflix show or movie...
4 hours ago
10 times Saboor Aly aces her fashion game with sleeveless, strappy dresses

A great and versatile actress, Saboor Aly, has carved a niche for...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

assylum
54 seconds ago
UN complaint for asylum seeker ‘tortured’ in Greece

ATHENS - Activists said Wednesday they filed a UN complaint on behalf...
Ananya Pandey
7 mins ago
Ananya Pandey makes a hot wave in a white on white denim

Ananya Panday was the talk of the town at all times. When it...
Snake handler
8 mins ago
Viral video: Snake handler captures the cobra even after being bitten

Snake handler Vava Suresh managed to capture a cobra despite being bitten...
Aries Daily Horoscope
12 mins ago
Today Horoscope: Aries Daily Horoscope Today 2 February 2022

Aries Daily Horoscope : How will your day be in terms of...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600