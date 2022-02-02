Check out the winning moment of Bigg Boss 15 finale!

Tejasswi Prakash has won the Bigg Boss 15 trophy, with Pratik Sehajpal coming in second and Karan Kundrra coming in third. The reality shows Bigg Boss’ most recent season has been one of the most intriguing.

The season’s theme was a jungle, and as a result, the contestants were seen in a much more aggressive posture. To make it to the end of Bigg Boss 15, the competitors had to go through a lot of ups and downs.

Earlier, Tejasswi Prakash rushed to Twitter to express her gratitude to God and everyone for the tremendous triumph. She wrote that this will be with her for the rest of her life.

Check here!

A moment that still feels like a dream come true….One that I still am pinching myself about….Yes this is going to stay with me forever! And this journey is one which we have walked on together….To greater heights, together! Ganpati Bappa Morya 🙏🏻 ❤️ #Thankful #gratitude pic.twitter.com/FhYs7f4MD3 — Tejasswi Prakash (@itsmetejasswi) January 31, 2022

Recently, Tejasswi Prakash shared a picture on her Instagram account in which the winner of Bigg Boss 15 can be seen standing by one of her luxurious cars which she owns. She is the proud owner of a Hyundai i-20 in red.