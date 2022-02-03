Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
03rd Feb, 2022. 01:56 pm
Deepika Padukone calls out Freddy Birdy for mocking her choice of clothes

Deepika Freddy Birdy spat

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone clapped back at social media influencer Freddy Birdy after his sexist remarks for the Piku actress.

The online spat between Freddy and Deepika began when Birdy shared a caustic post titled ‘Newton’s Law of Bollywood’ and wrote: “The clothes will get tinier as the ‘Gehraiyaan’ release date approaches”.

After the trailer launch of the Amazon Prime Original Gehraiyaan, lead actresses Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone were seen wearing mini bodycon dresses that displayer their toned figure. However, Padukone just did not like the scornful comment by Birdy.

Taking a dig on him, she shared an Instagram story that read: “Scientists say the universe is made up of protons, neurons, and electrons. They forgot to mention morons.”

To which, the famed influencer responded with: “Dear Deepika, I am not “mocking you” for wearing tiny clothes. You can wear your hemlines till your toes or your ears. For all I care. And thank you for calling me a ‘moron.’ It’s the only non-fake thing you’ve uttered in your entire career.”

He also tagged Gehraiyaan producer Karan Jonar in that post.

Later, after being subjected to the extreme backlash, Freddy Birdy made his account private.

Several media users called out Birdy for his sexist comments, while a few others felt that he was just being snide.

Earlier, he has also mocked posh women from Mumbai and the way they speak Hindi.

