Deepika Padukone calls out Freddy Birdy for mocking her choice of clothes

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone clapped back at social media influencer Freddy Birdy after his sexist remarks for the Piku actress.

The online spat between Freddy and Deepika began when Birdy shared a caustic post titled ‘Newton’s Law of Bollywood’ and wrote: “The clothes will get tinier as the ‘Gehraiyaan’ release date approaches”.

After the trailer launch of the Amazon Prime Original Gehraiyaan, lead actresses Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone were seen wearing mini bodycon dresses that displayer their toned figure. However, Padukone just did not like the scornful comment by Birdy.